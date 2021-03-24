Email submissions by noon Fridays to abby@wpdailyquill.net with “CALENDAR” in the subject line. Three sentence maximum must include event description, date, time, location, cost and source for more information. Call Abby at the Quill 256-9191 with questions.
Unless otherwise noted, events are located in West Plains and area codes are 417.
Attention readers: Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many events are postponed or canceled. Please confirm before making plans to attend.
TODAY
Through March 30 (8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. weekdays): Painter Rhonda Richter’s artwork collection, “There’s No Place Like Home,” will be available for viewing at the Ozarks Small Business Incubator, 408 Washington Ave.
March 24 (7 a.m.-7 p.m.): Give Ozarks Day, a regional day of giving presented by Community Foundation of the Ozarks will take place online to support CFO’s nonprofit partners. This year’s theme is “Rally for Recovery” and will offer a change for nonprofits to raise funds after a difficult year of pandemic-caused cancellations, challenges and disruptions, often coupled with increased need for service. Donors may make tax-deductible gifts at GiveOzarks.org.
March 24 (9 a.m. to noon): The Missouri Chamber Federation Legislative Impact Webinar is a virtual event that allows business officials to connect with Missouri’s top legislators in Jefferson City. Register online at mochamber.com.
March 24 (6-7 p.m.): MDC offers a virtual program on backpacking trips and destinations, “Best of the Ozarks Virtual Series: Backpacking.” The all-ages program is free, and required registration may be completed online at mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/176231.
THURSDAY
March 25 (8 a.m.-3 p.m.): Fairview School will hold preschool and kindergarten screenings for children who will be 4 and 5 years old, respectively, by Aug. 1. Call 256-3868 for an appointment. Parents should bring their child’s Social Security Number, birth certificate, proof of residency and shot record.
March 25 (11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.): Willow Springs Senior Center, 501 Senior Lane, offers a curbside pickup meal with salmon patty, cole slaw, brown beans, cornbread and butterscotch pudding. An alternate protein will be available instead of the salmon by request. To request, call 469-3892.
March 25 (2-4 p.m.): Center Grove Baptist Church, 14361 E Highway in Moody, offers a food pantry for the general public. Participants must be present to receive a box, and only one box per person, maximum of two per vehicle, will be given. If members of the community know someone who is housebound and cannot pickup a box, contact the church with that person’s name and number and volunteers will attempt to reach to them. Call 255-5639.
March 25 (4-6 p.m.): The West Plains Chamber of Commerce’s annual Member Mixer will be held at The Farmer’s Wife dispensary, 1391 Mitchell Drive.
March 25 and April 1 (6-8:30 p.m.): MDC’s Ozark Regional Office, 551 Joe Jones Boulevard, will offer a hunter education class. Register online at mdc.mo.gov/huntereducation.
March 25-May 27 (6:30-8 p.m. Thursdays): The University of Missouri Extension offers a Home Gardening Webinar Series to help beginning home gardeners learn to grow vegetable via Zoom. For a detailed schedule and registration visit extension.missouri.edu/events/2021-home-gardening-webinar-series. For more information email kellyd@missouri.edu or call 636-797-5391.
FRIDAY
March 26 (9 a.m.-1 p.m.): Willow Springs Senior Center, 501 Senior Lane, will offer its final tax assistance day for patrons. Call 469-3892 to make a required appointment.
March 26 (11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.): A drive-up hot meal to go will offered by the West Plains Senior Center on East Main Street, featuring ham and beans, cornbread, stewed tomatoes and pumpkin crunch dessert. Call 256-4055.
SATURDAY
March 27-April 17: Registration is ongoing for the Midwest Defenders NFL flag football spring and summer season. Register online at clubs.bluesombrero.com/midwestdefenders or call 573-281-6847 for more information. First game is April 17.
March 27 (11 a.m.) Registration begins at 10 a.m. for the eighth annual Zizzer Golf Tournament, a three person scramble with a shotgun start at the West Plains Country Club. Entry fee is $210 per team. Prizes will be awarded to winners in each flight. Golf attire is required, including collared shirts for men; participants must be 13 or older. Sign up by calling 257-2726 or emailing whartenstein@pga.com.
March 27 (10 a.m. to noon): The city of West Plains and South Central Solid Waste Management District will offer a free electronic waste recycling event at the West Plains Recycling Center, 1853 Old Airport Road. “If it ran with a cord or battery, we’ll take it, no matter the condition,” say organizers. Contact Tegan Vaughn, 256-4426.
March 27 (1-4 p.m.): A Fertigation (Fertilization plus Irrigation) Workshop will be offered at a cost of $30 per person in the Lybyer Tech Center on the MSU-WP campus, in partnership between MSU-WP, GOCAT, Ozark Farmers Co-op and the “Go Farm” Farmers Market. Sign up online at www.eventbrite.com by searching “Fertigation Fertilization Irrigation Workshop.” For more info call 255-7784 or email sheilafbarton@missouristate.edu.
March 27 (6 p.m.): AMVETS Post 98, 1852 County Road 6079, invites all veterans with military ID and AMVETS members to the inaugural Veteran’s Ball. The semi-formal to formal event includes dinner and dancing, and is free to all members of the post and the military with active military ID. Registration is closed.
March 27 (7 p.m.): Jehovah’s Witnesses insight all to participate in a special free 45-minute virtual observance of the Lord’s Evening Meal. Call 641-218-9819 for participation information.
MONDAY
March 29 (6 p.m.): An informational parent meeting for the West Plains Composite Mountain Bike Team for youth ages 12 to 18 will be held in the Trillium Trust community room in East Towne Village, 1380 Bill Virdon Blvd. For more information call the West Plains Bike Shop, 420-9216.
TUESDAY
March 30 (9 a.m.): MSU-WP will host its annual Teacher Placement Day for area residents looking for a teaching position in the fall. The event will be held in the Student Recreation Center, 323 Trish Knight St. For more information call 255-7784 or email sheilafbarton@missouristate.edu.
March 30 (5:30-7 p.m.): The Mercy St. Francis Hospital Easter Egg Drop will take the place of the Easter Egg Hunt due to COVID-19 precautions. Instead of hunting for eggs, children are invited to pick up goodie bags in a drive-thru event. Donors are sought to help fill the bags for about 250 children, and to supply the bicycles and bike helmets that will be will be given away. Contact the Mtn. View Chamber of Commerce, 934-2794.
March 30 and April 6 (6:30 p.m.): The National Weather Service office in Springfield will offer “Severe Weather Preparedness 101,” a webinar discussing severe weather forecast products and approaches, science, sending reports and preparing for the upcoming spring season. Webinars may be postponed with short notice if active weather is present. Watch @NWSSpringfield on Twitter and Facebook for updates. Register online for the March 30 session at register.gotowebinar.com/rt/1933464123089981196, or for April 6 at register.gotowebinar.com/rt/2847041737539430924.
NEXT WEEK
March 31-April 6: Two-dimensional artwork created by K-8 students from 10 schools across the south central Missouri region will on display in the civic center exhibit hall. The public may view the exhibit free of charge during the center’s open hours. Learn more at calendar.wp.missouristate.edu/event/110432/211254.
March 31 (1-5 p.m.): OzSBI offers a QuickBooks Online workshop to give a hands-on training on using the software to document and track account activity for a business. Participants may use their own personal laptops or OzSBI has some available. The session is led by Sandra Smart, a technology and commercialization specialist for Missouri Small Business Development Center at MSU-Springfield. The cost to attend is $129 for general admission and $99 for members. Class size is limited and preregistration is required. Register online at OzSBI.com or by calling 256-9724.
March 31 (2-4 p.m.): His Place Diaper Ministry will offer a diaper distribution in partnership with the Diaper Resource Center of West Plains. The event, open to the public, will be held via the drive-thru window at the church, 1849 County Road 6460.
April 1 through June 30 (8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.): The West Plains Council on the Arts and Ozarks Small Business Incubator offer a quarterly art display featuring the works of painter Laura Bales, “Color My World.” The exhibit will be shown on the first floor of OzSBI, 408 Washington Ave. on weekdays. Visitors must recognize COVID-19 safety policies.
April 6 and June 22 (10 a.m.-2 p.m.): A virtual job fair for prospective health care workers will be offered by the Missouri Office of Workforce Development. Job seekers may register at returnstrongmo.easyvirtualfair.com, and employers may register at returnstrongmo.getyourbooth.com.
APRIL
April 7 and 8 (by appointment): Kindergarten screenings will be held for West Plains Elementary School at the civic center. To make an appointment call 256-6158.
April 8: A groundbreaking ceremony for the West Plains Solar Farm will be held at 7345 County Road 1770. RSVP to 256-7176.
April 9 (by appointment): Preschool screenings will be held for West Plains Elementary and South Fork Elementary at the civic center. For appointments call 256-6158 for West Plains Elementary and 256-2836 for South Fork Elementary.
April 9 (2-4 p.m.): A meet-the-artist event will be held in the lobby of the Ozarks Small Business Incubator, 408 Washington Ave. The public is invited to attend, meet painter Laura Bales and discuss her pieces which are on display.
