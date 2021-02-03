Leta Louise Sorrell was born Sept. 17, 1924, to Finis Elijah Sorrell and Lillie Emma (Risner) Sorrell in Myrtle, Mo., and went to meet her heavenly savior Monday, Feb. 1, 2021, at her home in Thayer, Mo., at the age of 96.
She is survived by her two daughters Patricia Taylor and husband Jerry, and Evelyn Umfleet and her husband Terry, both of Thayer, Mo.; one sister Mable Jo Gardner of Springfield, Mo., and one brother Robert Gene Sorrell and wife Mary Lou of Myrtle, Mo.; and a host of nieces and nephews and other relatives and many friends.
Louise was a very hard worker, starting at a young age working on her parent’s family farm. Her first job outside the home was in 1951 at Piggly Wiggly Grocery Store in Thayer, Mo. She worked at Rice Sticks sewing factory in Thayer and then at Wallace and Owens Grocery Store for several years.
She worked at Couch School, the Current River Library Program, Thayer Car Wash, Couch Post Office and then ended her working career at Riverways Home Health Agency as a certified nurse aide. During her 21 years at Riverways, she gave tender care to many patients and loved every one of them.
In 1997, when Louise was 73, she was selected as 1997 Regional Winner of the Missouri Older Worker of the Year Contest. She continued working at Riverways Home Health Agency until she was almost 80 years old, retiring in 2004.
Many years ago, Louise’s two sons-in-law started called her “Weezie.” The nickname became very popular and many of her friends and family called her by “Weezie or Miss Weezie.” She even received mail addressed to Weezie Sorrell.
Louise was a dedicated Christian and loved her church and church family. She was a charter member of the Thayer Free Will Baptist Church where she attended until her failing health prevented her from going.
She was preceded in death by her parents Finis and Lillie Sorrell; and two brothers David Sorrell and Dow Sorrell.
Louise was a loving mother, sister, aunt and friend and will be missed by everyone who knew her.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021 at the Thayer Cemetery, Thayer, Mo., under the direction of Carter Funeral Home Inc., Thayer, Mo.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to Free Will Baptist Family Ministries, Gideons International, St. Jude’s, or your favorite charity through Thayer Free Will Baptist Church, 308 Oak St., Thayer, MO 65791.
