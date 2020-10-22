Nine new deaths were attributed to COVID-19 by Howell County Health Department officials in their nightly report issued Thursday, bringing the county’s death toll to 32. The deaths were the first to have been reported since one death was reported on Monday.
Another 30 cases of coronavirus infection were confirmed, bringing the number of cases reported in the past seven days to 210. In October, health department officials have counted 830 confirmed cases and 24 deaths attributed to the virus.
The overall positivity rate has hit a new peak in Howell County: With 1,558 tests returning positive results out of 10,312 given, it now stands at 15.11%. Thirty days ago, it was 8.99%. The seven-day positivity rate, calculated using cases confirmed and tests given between Oct. 15 and Thursday, is 56.45%.
Nearly one-third of all tests given in the last 30 days have returned positive results, according to numbers published by the health department.
The department reports 217 known active cases, down nine from Wednesday’s report, and down 89 from this time last week. Two fewer patients are hospitalized as of the last report, with five county residents receiving hospital care.
Twelve of the 30 newest cases are counted in West Plains and 11 in Willow Springs. The remaining seven cases are five in Mtn. View and two in Pottersville.
•
Shannon County Health Center officials announced Thursday a fifth county resident has died of complications from COVID-19, a patient between 80 and 90 years old with underlying health conditions.
The county has reported 260 confirmed cases of coronavirus infection, out of 1,200 tests given, an overall positivity rate of 21.67%. Of 40 cases currently known to be active, three are hospitalized.
Thirty-three cases have been reported this week since Monday.
•
In Oregon County, health officials have announced 275 cumulative COVID-19 cases, with 72 currently active. Twenty of the county’s cases have been reported since Monday.
Out of 1,695 tests for the virus, 16.21% have returned positive results.
The bulk of the county’s cases are reported in Thayer, 139 residents have tested positive to date. In Alton, where the second highest number is reported, 88 residents have been confirmed to have the virus. Thirty cases have been reported in the Oregon County portion of Koshkonong, 12 in Myrtle and six in Couch.
The age group most impacted, with just over a third confirmed cases, are adults between 40 and 65 years old. Older adults represent 21% of those with the coronavirus, and younger adults represent 22%. Children from birth to age 18 represent about 19%. To date three children age five and younger have tested positive, nine between ages 6 and 11, and 40 between 12 and 18.
MISSOURI
Total COVID-19 cases: 163,534.
25,000+: St. Louis County.
10,000-19,999: Kansas City, St. Charles.
5,000-9,999: Boone, Greene, Jackson, Jefferson, St. Louis City.
1,000-4,999: Buchanan, Butler, Callaway, Camden, Cape Girardeau, Cass, Christian, Clay, Cole, Dunklin, Franklin, Howell, Jasper, Johnson, Joplin, Laclede, Lawrence, Lincoln, McDonald, Newton, Pettis, Scott, St. Francois, Taney, Webster.
500-999: Audrain, Barry, Cooper, Crawford, Lafayette, Livingston, Marion, Miller, Moniteau, Morgan, New Madrid, Nodaway, Pemiscot, Perry, Phelps, Platte, Polk, Pulaski, Randolph, Saline, Stoddard, Stone, Texas, Warren, Washington, Wright.
100-499: Adair, Andrew, Barton, Bates, Benton, Bollinger, Caldwell, Carroll, Carter, Cedar, Clark, Clinton, Dade, Dallas, Daviess, DeKalb, Dent, Douglas, Gasconade, Gentry, Grundy, Harrison, Henry, Hickory, Holt, Howard, Lewis, Linn, Macon, Madison, Maries, Mississippi, Monroe, Montgomery, Oregon, Osage, Ozark, Pike, Ralls, Ray, Ripley, Shannon, St. Clair, Ste. Genevieve, Sullivan, Vernon, Wayne.
50-99: Atchison, Chariton, Iron, Knox, Putnam, Reynolds, Scotland, Shelby.
Under 50: Mercer, Schuyler, Worth.
Deaths: 2,657.
ARKANSAS
Total COVID-19 cases: 102,798.
10,000+: Washington, Pulaski.
5,000-9,999: Benton.
1,000-4,999: Chicot, Craighead, Crawford, Crittenden, Faulkner, Garland, Greene, Hot Spring, Independence, Jefferson, Lee, Lincoln, Lonoke, Miller, Mississippi, Pope, Saline, Sebastian, Sevier, St. Francis, Union, White, Yell.
500-999: Arkansas, Ashley, Baxter, Boone, Carroll, Columbia, Cross, Hempstead, Howard, Izard, Jackson, Johnson, Lawrence, Logan, Phillips, Poinsett, Randolph.
100-499: Bradley, Clark, Clay, Cleburne, Cleveland, Conway, Dallas, Desha, Drew, Franklin, Fulton, Grant, Lafayette, Little River, Madison, Marion, Monroe, Montgomery, Nevada, Newton, Ouachita, Perry, Pike, Polk, Prairie, Scott, Searcy, Sharp, Stone, Van Buren, Woodruff.
Under 100: Calhoun.
Deaths: 1,772.
Source: Local health departments and state COVID-19 dashboards.
