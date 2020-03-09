Funeral services for Larry Armstrong, 76, West Plains, Mo., will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 10, 2020, in the Rose Chapel at Robertson-Drago Funeral Home.
Mr. Armstrong passed away Thursday, March 5, 2020, at Mercy Hospital, Springfield, Mo.
He was born March 8, 1943, at Paris, Mo., to Nelson Armstrong and Vella Dee McCreery Armstrong. On April 7, 1963, he was married at Shelbina, Mo., to Deanna West.
Mr. Armstrong began working for West Plains Bridge and Grading Company in 1979 and retired as vice-president in 2008. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and hiking. He loved the outdoors and enjoyed time spent at Cloud 9 Ranch. Mr. Armstrong was of the Assembly of God faith and was an active member of The Bridge Church.
He is survived by his wife Deanna Armstrong, of the family home; two children Wesley Armstrong and wife Angell, Springfield, Mo., and Nick Armstrong and wife Linda, Ava, Mo.; four grandchildren Ashley Dlouhy and husband Michael, Abby Stoltzfus and husband Josh, Tyger Armstrong and wife Lauran and Lexy Armstrong; five great-grandchildren; one brother Dale Armstrong and wife Teresa, Joplin, Mo.; one sister Carol Dean, Monroe City, Mo.; dear friend Renee Rhine, West Plains, Mo.; brother-in-law Joe Loeber; sister-in-law Patty Blair; and several nieces, nephews and extended family.
His parents; three brothers Kenneth, Davey and Donnie Armstrong; and two sisters Linda Hendrix and Lana Loeber preceded him in death.
Mr. Armstrong will lie in state from 5 until 9 p.m. Monday at Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. Visitation will be held from 1 until 2 p.m. Tuesday at Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. Burial will be in the Howell Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Martha Vance Samaritan Outreach Center and may be left at Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertsondrago.com.
