Jean Elizabeth Burch, 87, Pomona, Mo., passed away at 11:07 p.m., Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at her home.
She was born Oct.1, 1932, at Chicago, Ill., to Edwin and Thelma Freeston. On June 8, 1951, she was married at Berwyn, Ill., to Leonard Anthony Burch, who preceded her in death on Jan. 15, 2015.
Mrs. Burch was a homemaker and had lived in Libertyville and Chicago, Ill. She also enjoyed her home and farm in Koshkonong for a number of years with her husband prior to moving to Pomona. Jean enjoyed cooking, baking, mowing and puzzles. She loved her all of her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She is survived by four children Linda Webb, Debbie Purol and husband Jeff, Vivian Burch and Paula May and husband Steven; six grandchildren Zack Purol, Aaron Purol, Courtney Collins, Shelby Cagle, Jordan May and Kimberly Webb; and nine great-grandchildren Aria, Tobi, Logan, Madisyn, Ryker, Rynleigh, Bentley, Brycen and Tucker.
Her parents, husband, two daughters Laura and Renee, and one grandson Adam, preceded her in death.
Arrangements under the direction of Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertsondrago.com.
