The Imaginary Theatre Company of the Repertory Theatre of St. Louis will bring its production of “The Ant and the Grasshopper” to West Plains Civic Center theater stage Tuesday.
The event is being cosponsored by Missouri State University-West Plains’ University/Community Programs (U/CP) Department and the West Plains Council on the Arts, with partial funding by the Missouri Arts Council, a state agency.
Recommended for children in grades kindergarten through third, the 60-minute play explores Aesop’s fables, understanding and appreciating the values of others, and themes of selfishness, growth and change, organizers said.
It tells the story of Little Ant, whose family is working harder than anyone to prepare for winter. When a zany, unproductive grasshopper arrives, he provides a welcome distraction for Little Ant, who finds work dull and repetitive.
When the difficult winter season arrives, however, the grasshopper begs for help from the prepared ant family. Will they lend a hand to their lazy friend, or will the grasshopper be left out in the cold?
“‘The Ant and the Grasshopper’ is a sweet story and enjoyable for everyone,” said Katarina Vetter, U/CP theater and events coordinator. “Watching one of the many children’s stories from my childhood come to life on the stage is something I’m excited to see. Join us for this musical adaptation of a classic tale about the importance of hard work and the value of fun and friendship!”
The play will begin at 7 p.m. Tickets are $5 for adults and available through the civic center box office. Children ages 13 and younger and university students with a BearPass ID will be admitted free.
Organizers note the performance will be in a sensory-friendly format.
“If you know a child who lives with sensory sensitivity, this is the perfect way to introduce the child to the theater,” said Paula Speraneo, arts council president.
For more information, contact the U/CP office at 255-7966 or visit the U/CP Theater and Events website, wp.missouristate.edu/ucp/Theater.asp.
