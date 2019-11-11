A salute to veterans was held Monday morning, hosted by the West Plains High School and honoring local veterans of World War II, the Korean War, Operation Desert Storm and Desert Shield and Operation Iraqi Freedom, plus veterans of military operations and peacekeeping missions worldwide.
The event included a breakfast served to veterans and family members followed by an assembly attended by high school students, faculty and staff and other community members.
Performances included the “Star Spangled Banner” by the West Plains High School Choir and the marches of each of the U.S. armed services branches, performed by the Zizzer Pride Band as the flag of each of the branches was presented by the band flag corps.
Retired PFC Danny Brown presented a poignant ceremony recognizing those soldiers that are prisoners of war and missing in action, represented by a table setting with an empty chair. “We won’t rest until they come home,” he added.
He explained the significance of the white tablecloth, representing the purity of the intention of the soldiers; the red rose, representing the faith of the families and loved ones of the missing; the yellow ribbon representing the determination of those waiting and searching for the missing; the lit candle representing the soldier’s spirit; the plate with lemon representing the bitter fate of the prisoner of war or missing in action; the Bible, showing the strength on one nation under God; and the salt standing for the tears of soldiers’ loved ones.
An empty chair and inverted glass drove home the reality of the soldier’s absence.
Guest speaker U.S. Army 2nd Lieutenant Anthony “A-Train” Smith, spoke of his near-fatal injury in April 2004 after his unit was hit by a rocket-propelled grenade while serving in Iraq.
Smith was pronounced dead and had been placed in a body bag when a nurse noticed air bubbles coming from his mouth.
The explosion took most of his right arm, a kidney and his colon, and left him blind in one eye and hard of hearing. He was in a coma for two months and had to learn to walk again.
He is now a martial arts champion and an inspiration to many aspiring to overcome seemingly impossible odds.
“Don’t let your situation determine your outcome,” he encouraged audience members, before recounting the support and sacrifices of family and other loved ones that helped him keep going through his recovery.
He eventually cultivated an attitude of working with and building on what he had, and being grateful for just being alive.
He compared his body to a paper towel that’s been torn off the roll with jagged edges and pieces missing.
“You don’t just throw the towel away because it’s not whole. You use what you have and build on that. I’m missing a kidney, my colon, an arm,” he said. “I had so many pieces I didn’t get tore off right.”
