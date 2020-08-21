Ruby Newberry

Graveside services for Ruby Iliene Newberry, 97, West Plains, Mo., will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, at McElmurry Cemetery under the direction of Robertson-Drago Funeral Home, with Reverend David Ball officiating.
Mrs. Newberry passed away at 2:06 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, at West Vue Nursing Center.
She was born June 25, 1923, at Sedalia, Mo., to Henry Richardson and Della Mitchell Richardson. Mrs. Newberry was married to Benjamin Morrison in 1945 and had two children, Rick Morrison and Cheryl Counts. On Dec. 2, 1968, she was married at Sedalia, Mo., to Ed Newberry, who preceded her in death on Jan. 19, 1984; together they adopted a son, James Newberry.
Before her retirement, she had worked as a nursing aid in schools and hospitals, was a cook for West Plains Head Start and operated a daycare in her home for many years. Ruby loved children, playing games, cards, music, dancing and was an avid joke teller. She lived her life smiling. She is now dancing with the angels and probably telling them a joke or two.
She is survived by two children Rick Morrison and wife Linda, Parker, Texas, and James Newberry and wife Marla, Colorado Springs, Colo.; seven grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; one sister Glenda Franke, Kansas City, Mo.k; and many nieces and nephews.
Her parents, husband, one daughter Cheryl Counts and one brother Donald Richardson preceded her in death.
Mrs. Newberry will lie in state from 5 until 8 p.m. Saturday at Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to West Plains Meals on Wheels or the West Plains Senior Center, and may be left at or mailed to Robertson-Drago Funeral Home, 211 West Main, West Plains, MO 65775. Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertsondrago.com.
