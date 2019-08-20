Andrew Saul, commissioner of Social Security, announced this week four new medical conditions have been added to the agency’s Compassionate Allowances program.
The conditions are CDKL5 deficiency disorder, Pitt Hopkins syndrome, primary peritoneal cancer and Richter syndrome. Compassionate Allowances is a program to quickly identify severe diseases and medical conditions that meet Social Security’s standards for disability benefits.
“Social Security’s highest priority is to serve the public and we are committed to ensuring Americans with disabilities receive the benefits they are eligible for,” said Commissioner Saul. “For over a decade, our Compassionate Allowances program has helped us accelerate the disability process for people who are likely to get approved for benefits due to the severity of their condition.”
The program identifies claims where the applicant’s condition or disease clearly meets Social Security’s statutory standard for disability. Due to the severe nature of many of these conditions, these claims are often allowed based on medical confirmation of the diagnosis alone. The list has grown to a total of 237 conditions, including certain cancers, adult brain disorders and a number of rare disorders that affect children.
To date, more than 600,000 people with severe disabilities have been approved through this fast-track policy-compliant disability process.
The agency incorporates leading technology to identify potential Compassionate Allowances and make quick decisions. When a person applies for disability benefits, Social Security must obtain medical records in order to make an accurate determination.
Social Security’s Health IT brings the speed and efficiency of electronic medical records to the disability determination process. With electronic records transmission, Social Security is able to quickly obtain a claimant’s medical information, review it, and make a determination faster than ever before.
For more information about the program, including a list of all Compassionate Allowances conditions, visit www.socialsecurity.gov/compassionateallowances. To learn more about Social Security’s Health IT program, visit www.socialsecurity.gov/hit.
People may apply online for disability benefits by visiting www.socialsecurity.gov. To create a my Social Security account, visit www.socialsecurity.gov/myaccount.
