Terri L. Kerns, 59, Springfield, formerly of Thayer. Died Sunday, March 29, 2020, at Mercy Hospital in Springfield. Carter Funeral Home, Thayer.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Emergency measures on city, county agendas
- Defining ‘essential’: West Plains’ stay-at-home order
- West Plains residents under stay-at-home order through April 15
- Sex offender charged with failure to register, living near school
- COVID-19 Need-to-Know Info • March 26, 2020
- Avenue Theatre: ‘Better to light a candle than curse the darkness’
- OMC sets up COVID-19 hotline
- Soldier charged with sending illicit photo to preteen via Snapchat
- Charles Thompson
- Woman charged with hiding man in suitcase to avoid deputies
Images
Videos
Commented
- Eileen Blacksher (1)
- Charles Pease (1)
Upcoming Events
-
Apr 1
-
Apr 1
-
Apr 2
-
Apr 2
-
Apr 2
-
Apr 2
-
Apr 2
-
Apr 2
-
Apr 2
-
Apr 3
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.