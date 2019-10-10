The John J. Pershing VA Medical Center will participate in a national project called the Women’s Veteran Art Project, backed by nonprofit group The Veterans Art Venue and the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA).
The project gathers artwork created by women veterans for display at several VA medical facilities around the United States.
“The call for artwork ends Oct. 25,” said Project Ambassador Antonia Varner. “Completed artworks qualify for submission and our medical center will host a local women veterans’ art exhibit at project partner, Brown Law Firm, in downtown Poplar Bluff. An opening event will take place on Nov. 8 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. and art will remain on exhibit until Nov. 30.”
Artwork must be completed by Oct. 25 for VA review and inclusion into the exhibit, Varner explained. No theme is required but art should be “family friendly.”
“The goal is to honor women veterans for service,” said Varner, herself a Marine Corps veteran and artist. “We hope to have many entries from the talented women veterans in our area.”
Artists may contact Varner at 573-778-4180 to enter. There is no fee to enter or exhibit, which is sponsored by The Wake Foundation.
