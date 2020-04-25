The Community Foundation of the Ozarks has announced several more COVID-19 Response and Recovery Fund grant awards, including $5,000 each to the Texas County Food Pantry in Houston, serving Texas County residents, and Mtn. Grove Love Center Food Pantry in Mtn. Grove, serving Wright County residents.
The Texas County Food Pantry was established in 1989 as a consolidation of several church food pantries across the county, which is the largest county in Missouri by area and has a population of about 26,000. Its region is served by the Houston Community Foundation.
The Mtn. Grove Love Center Food Pantry began about 30 years ago through the efforts of Mtn. Grove resident Ethel Shepherd, and through volunteer efforts, has expanded from modest beginnings in a church basement. It is served by the Mtn. Grove Area Community Foundation.
Both pantries are financially supported by thrift stores that have been closed due to restrictions related to COVID-19; the grants will help the food pantries stay stocked until they can resume their usual modes of funding, say officials.
Of $83,000 in grants awarded the past week by CFO, $35,000 went to organizations addressing food insecurity in the Ozarks region.
Additionally, earlier this month, the CFO awarded a $10,000 grant to the Willow Springs Community Foundation through the Rural Ozarks Health Initiative (ROHI), to be used to support the Willow Springs School District’s Kinship program. The Kinship program makes dental, vision and medical services available to students.
“The Willow Springs Community Foundation prides itself on supporting the community,” WSCF President Phill Knott said. “With this funding from the Missouri Foundation of Health and the Community Foundation of the Ozarks, it has given the Willow Springs Community Foundation a chance to help our youngest citizens. This team of community partnerships proves that more can happen when working together.”
The funds were part of a total of $10,000 grants to 10 affiliate foundations to support community health programs and grantmaking in an effort by ROHI to address health issues in communities or regions served by the CFO’s affiliates.
This grant program was developed by Missouri Foundation for Health and the CFO because of a disparity in health indicators between urban and rural areas of Missouri and the scarcity of grant resources available for rural issues in general, CFO officials said.
As of April 23, the total competitive grantmaking among the CFO, its affiliate foundations and the Coover Charitable Grantmaking Program is $550,250, CFO officials said. Donors who hold funds at the CFO have advised another $785,250 in grants to nonprofits working on or affected by the coronavirus. Employers who have established benevolence funds to assist employees have granted $43,870.
The CFO made an initial commitment of $1 million, made possible by CFO and affiliate discretionary funds, the Missouri Foundation for Health and the Louis L. and Julia Dorothy Coover Charitable Foundation, managed by Commerce Trust. Other donors have made additional gifts of $310,375.
As of Thursday, total funding of COVID-19 related support administered by CFO amounted to $1,379,370, according to officials.
The CFO encourages those able to make a charitable gift with a portion of their stimulus relief checks to consider donating to a nonprofit in need or the CFO’s COVID-19 Fund. Gifts can be made at cfozarks.org/donate. The CFO is covering processing fees for gifts made by credit card through June 30.
Grant applications are accepted on a rolling basis with announcements anticipated weekly for the near future, CFO officials added. The application process is open to nonprofits and IRS-equivalent organizations like faith and civic agencies. The CFO does not make grants directly to individuals.
