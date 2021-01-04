The Howell County Sheriff's Department is investigating the shooting death of a Brandsville man at a home on County Road 9290 near Koshkonong.
Jesse Lee Branstetter, 30, was reportedly dead from apparent gunshot injuries when deputies were called to the scene Dec. 22.
Shortly after, a man arrived at an area hospital by private vehicle seeking treatment for gunshot wounds, and it was determined he was connected to the same shooting incident near Koshkonong, according to scanner audio heard by Quill staff.
Investigators described the second shooting victim, whose name is not being disclosed to the public at the time of this writing, as being in critical but stable condition.
At about 10 p.m. Dec. 22, a third party called in the shooting incident, telling law enforcement there had been a possible shooting and named Branstetter as a possible victim, according to scanner traffic, and first responders and deputies from Howell County and Oregon County were dispatched.
About 30 minutes later, Howell County deputies confirmed to dispatch by radio they had arrived on scene, and about the same time it was disclosed by dispatch a possible suspect had left the scene, and might have been injured by gunshots as well.
Fifteen minutes later, ambulances and first responders were allowed to leave the scene because the shooting victim was dead, according to scanner traffic. About an hour after the incident was first called in, according to radio traffic, the second victim was dropped off at an area hospital stating he had been shot and disclosed to staff there were possibly two other gunshot victims before being prepped for helicopter transport to another hospital for treatment.
SEARCH CONTINUES FOR BRISCOE
Authorities continue to look for a 25-year-old Koshkonong man reported missing Dec. 23.
The search for Ira Lee Briscoe began late the evening of the shooting, according to scanner audio heard by Quill staff.
Briscoe and the vehicle he was known to be driving were reported missing “under suspicious circumstances” the day after the shooting, and the Howell County Sheriff's Department has asked for the public's help in the investigation of both cases.
Briscoe is described as 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighing 160 pounds, with blue eyes and brown hair.
His car is described as a 1995 Mercury Sable with the license plate number of LC9-V1B. The original color of the vehicle is silver, but investigators believe it has been spray painted black. Anyone with information regarding the shooting or Briscoe's disappearance is asked to contact the Howell County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation division at 417-256-2544.
