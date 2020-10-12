A little way east of West Plains, on a gravel county road in an unassuming house across the road from Victory Mission Church, lives a man who may not get out much anymore, but still has a great impact on the lives of others.
At 102 years old, Climeth Layman has seen and done much in his long life, from his time as a child seeing one of the first biplanes to fly over Howell County, to his service in the Army during World War II and his subsequent career in the logging industry in Washington state.
On Friday, in honor of his service during WWII, and also for his devotion to his family and his faith, Layman was recognized by 154th District State Rep. David Evans, 155th District State Rep. Karla Eslinger and 8th District U.S. Rep. Jason Smith’s local field representative Megan Nickey.
Evans first gave a quick speech explaining why Layman was being recognized. He and his staff read a two-part Quill series, published in the Aug. 8 and Aug. 22 editions, in which Layman recounted his experiences during the war.
Rep. Evans said he was touched by Layman’s story and inspired to do something to honor him for his service. He worked to get a resolution passed in the State House of Representatives, and with the help of 33rd District State Sen. Mike Cunningham, to get another passed through the State Senate. Evans also worked with Smith to have a flag flown at the U.S. Capitol in Layman’s honor.
With help from Layman’s family, Evans arranged a small gathering Friday afternoon to surprise Layman with the recognitions.
Almost 30 people, mostly family and friends, showed up at Layman’s home for a small ceremony to honor him.
“We honor Climeth Layman not only because of his heroic acts through service,” Evans said. “But we also honor him through his service to God and family.”
Layman was humble in his response to Evans’ speech and accolades.
“There are so many things I’ve done in my life,” Layman said. “But the Lord’s honor is what brought me to be here today with all my friends and family.”
Layman’s first presentation came from Nickey, an American flag which was flown at the U.S. Capitol building in Washington, D.C., in honor of his WWII service. Evans then presented him with a Missouri state flag which was flown in Layman’s honor at the Missouri State Capitol building in Jefferson City.
Eslinger and Evans also presented the resolutions from the state house and senate.
“I’m honored to be part of this celebration of Climeth’s life and service,” Eslinger said.
Born on May 5, 1918, Layman served in the U.S. Army’s 10th Armored Division and quickly rose through the ranks to become a staff sergeant and first commanded an anti-tank gun unit. Due to his thin build, he earned the nickname “Slim” by his fellow soldiers.
Soon after D-Day — June 6, 1944 — Allied forces stormed the beaches of Normandy. Because of his training with mines one of Layman’s first jobs was helping to clear the minefields there.
Later, during Gen. George S. Patton’s breakout drive from Northern France, Layman and his unit came under artillery fire. He said this experience established his personal commitment to God.
As he and unit approached Germany they were switched to a 60 mm mortar unit, which Layman would use for the rest of his service.
In December 1944, Layman found himself facing the Siegfried Line, a defensive line protecting the German border.
A few days before the Battle of the Bulge, Layman halted an attack by a German armored column by calling artillery fire on it.
Afterward, Layman wound up in the hospital with trench foot and was medically discharged.
For his service, Layman earned a Bronze Star, a World War II Victory Medal, a European-African-Middle Eastern Campaign Medal with three campaign stars, an Army Good Conduct Medal and a Combat Infantryman Badge.
