The GriefShare support group will meet at noon Friday at Grace's Place, 530 Fletcher Terrace, behind Pleasant Valley Manor in West Plains.
This session’s topic is “Surviving the Holidays: What to do with Your Holiday Emotions.” Discussion will include having a plan, tips for surviving social events, and surviving Thanksgiving and Christmas Day.
A potluck lunch will be served. Any sides are welcomed. Contact David Ball, 274-1469.
