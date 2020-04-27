The Missouri FFA Association has recognized Kaylynn Jewell Newberry of the West Plains FFA Chapter as the Area 13 Star Farmer. Her parents are Mike and Anne Marie Newberry of West Plains, and her advisors are Tonya Jedlicka, Sarah Elrod and Jay Hale.
Area Star Farmers are chosen based upon outstanding production agriculture in the student's supervised agricultural experience program and active participation in FFA. Area 13 includes 23 chapters in the South Central District.
MFA Inc., Columbia, sponsors the 16 area Star Farmer awards and the State Star Farmer Award.
Newberry’s SAE began with the purchase of 11 black Angus heifers. She later expanded her operation with 19 longhorn cows and 15 calves. On the farm, Newberry’s responsibilities include daily maintenance of the herd. She also works for her family’s farm supply store, Newberry Sales, on north U.S. 63 in West Plains.
Newberry is West Plains chapter president and area historian, and previously served as chapter assistant vice president and chapter secretary. She competed at the state level in the nursery/landscape and dairy foods career development events.
Newberry won the area agricultural mechanics repair and maintenance placement proficiency award and was named Chapter Star Farmer. She is a graduate of Public Speaking Institute and attended National FFA Convention & Expo, State FFA Leadership Camp and Greenhand Motivational Conference.
In addition to FFA, Newberry is a member of the National Honor Society; Family, Career and Community Leaders of America; Fellowship of Christian Athletes; A+ Program; and concert choir.
After graduating high school, Newberry’s plans include studying agricultural education at Missouri State University-West Plains. She said she hopes to continue working at the family’s farm store and expand her cattle herd.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.