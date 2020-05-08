Hazel Gower

Hazel Lavern (Agnew) Gower was born the daughter of Walter Agnew and Judy Lavena (McFann) Agnew on Oct. 19, 1937, in Randolph County, Ark., and departed this life on May 7, 2020, at Shady Oaks Healthcare Center at the age of 82.
Hazel was united in marriage on Dec. 8, 1956, in Thayer, Mo., to William (Bill) Gower.
She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Bill, of the home in Thayer, Mo.; one son Mark Gower and wife Sonyia, of Mtn. Home, Ark.; two daughters Sharon Brewer and husband Daniel, and Marilynn Wheeler and husband Ben, both of Thayer, Mo.; eight grandchildren Chris (Michelle) Gower, Hope Brewer, Anthony (Lyndsey) Gower, Chase (Heather) Brewer, Monica (Michael) Dewey, Garrett (Tammy) Brewer, Jordan Gower and Savannah Wheeler; five great-grandchildren Cody, Alannah, Harper, Griffin and Whitten; one brother Donald Agnew; other relatives; and many friends.
Hazel was preceded in death by her parents Walter and Lavena Agnew, one daughter Janet Gower, her sister-in-law Della Faye Agnew and a special aunt Mabel Gower.
She worked in the shirt factory in Thayer, Mo., and then worked for HeadStart in Thayer, Mo., for 23 years and retired from there.
Hazel was always cooking and loved to feed everyone. Hazel was always ready to go; it didn’t matter where as long as they were going.
She was a member of the Thayer Church of Christ, a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She will truly be missed by her family, friends and the community in which she lived.
Graveside services for Hazel Lavern Gower will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday, May 9, 2020, at the Thayer Cemetery in Thayer, Mo., with Erman Croney and Travis Quertermous officiating.
Burial will be in Thayer Cemetery with services under the direction of Carter Funeral Home Inc. in Thayer, Mo.
