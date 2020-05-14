Carla Denise Sallee, 43, of Mtn. View, Mo., passed away Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at Mtn. View Healthcare, Mtn. View, Mo. Carla was born Aug. 28, 1976, at Poplar Bluff, Mo., the daughter of Kimberly Sue Sallee.
Carla is preceded in death by one sister Jessica Sechrest, grandparents Carl and Mary Sallee and two uncles Alvin Sallee and Jerry Sallee.
Survivors include mother and stepfather Kim and Dennis Lowe of Mtn. View, Mo, two brothers Brandon Sechrest of Willow Springs, Mo., and Matthew Sechrest and wife Shana of West Plains, Mo., great-aunt Linda Clark of Van Buren, Mo., niece and nephews Brodie Sechrest and Madison White of West Plains, Mo., and Jonah and Madilyn Sechrest of Qulin, Mo., and one special aunt Sheila Martin of Winona, Mo.
Carla graduated from the State School for the Handicapped in West Plains, Mo. She loved her brothers and nieces and nephews. She enjoyed listening to Randy Travis, opening presents, pumpkin pie and butterscotch pudding and especially her blanket.
Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Thursday, May 14, 2020, in Yarber Mortuary chapel, Winona, Mo., with Pastor Danny Marshall officiating. Visitation will begin at 2 p.m., also at the funeral home. Interment will be in Mt. Zion Cemetery, Winona, Mo. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Condolences may be expressed at www.yarbermortuary.com.
