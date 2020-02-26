Betty Jane Dunaway

Betty Jane (Hunter) Dunaway, a longtime resident of Willow Springs, Mo., passed away on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, while at Willow Care Nursing Home; she was 88 years old. She was born in Springfield, Mo., on Oct. 7, 1931, to Roy Stone and Rose Zella (Finkbiner) Hunter of West Plains, Mo.
Betty was preceded in death by her husband Sidney Dunaway; her parents; her father-in-law and mother-in-law Clarence and Ada (Thompson) Dunaway; five brothers including her twin brother Bob as well as Roy, Tom, Jack and Richard Hunter; and her sister-in-law Beverly Thompson.
She leaves her sisters-in-law Wanda Hunter, West Plains, Pauline Hunter, Branson, Mo., and Christy Hunter, Chicago, Ill. area; as well as sister-in-law and brother-in-law Ruby (Dunaway) and Wayne Tetrick, Willow Springs, and sister-in-law and brother-in-law Virginia (Dunaway) and Les Mace, Springfield. She also leaves several loving nieces and nephews, as well as her beloved dog Gypsy Rose and dear friend Linda Manello, Willow Springs.
Before becoming ill, Betty enjoyed working in her yard, tending to her goldfish pond, sewing and walking her dog. She was an excellent seamstress who made outfits for the local school cheerleaders, family and friends, as well as a dress for Miss America during the Willow Springs Centennial celebration.
When not working around her home she enjoyed reading and playing solitaire, as well as watching Jeopardy, Cash Cab and Judge Judy. Betty will be missed by all who were touched by her loving hands, those who occupied a place in her heart and those who experienced her laughter and joy of life.
Betty’s family would also like to express appreciation to the staff members of Willow Care Nursing Home for the personalized care during the last few months of her life.
A family night/visitation for Betty will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, at Willow Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held at the Willow Springs City Cemetery at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, with Pastor Joel Hinds officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Willow Funeral Home LLC. Online condolences may be left at www.willowspringsfuneralhome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.