A quiet presence of emotional support works throughout Missouri to address the psychological impact of the pandemic. Crisis counselors operate under the banner of Show-Me Hope, a program launched in June to teach coping skills and foster resilience during these unprecedented times.
On Friday, these counselors will be recognized in coordination with “World Kindness Day.”
“Thanks to Governor (Mike) Parson, we’re pleased to celebrate the excellent efforts of the crisis counselors working statewide to serve all Missourians through our community mental centers,” said Mark Stringer, director of the Department of Mental Health (DMH). “The funding from the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Missouri Foundation for Health makes it possible to operate this program in partnership with the Missouri Coalition for Community Behavioral Healthcare (MO Coalition).”
“Our crisis counselors are the frontline healers, teaching coping skills and fostering resilience during these unprecedented times,” said Brent McGinty, president and CEO of the MO Coalition. “We are fortunate to have some of the nation’s best crisis counselors here in Missouri and they certainly deserve a day of recognition.”
Missouri’s Show Me Hope crisis counselors are connecting Missourians statewide to local mental health resources for immediate help and well beyond the pandemic. Any individual experiencing stress or emotional strain because of the COVID-19 pandemic may call or text the Disaster Distress Helpline 24 hours a day, seven days a week at 800-985-5990.
Residents of Howell and surrounding counties may contact Southeast MO Behavioral Health, 573-556-5749, for more information.
Missourians can honor the Show Me Hope Crisis Counselors on Friday by performing a “simple act of kindness” in coordination with World Kindness Day and sharing through Twitter and Facebook by using #ShowMeHope.
