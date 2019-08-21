West Plains City Council this week approved a change to the city employees’ retirement plan. City Finance Director Todd Harman says the plan will increase city employees’ retirement benefits by 20% and help improve employee retention.
The new plan, Lagers L-6, will replace Lagers LT-10, the old retirement plan. The move is popular with city employees. According to City Personnel Clerk Sherri Cromer, a poll was conducted among city employees in 2016 and showed that 73% supported switching to the Lagers L-6 retirement plan.
Many city employees were present at the city council meeting and overwhelmingly expressed their support when City Administrator Tom Stehn called for a show of hands to see if employees wanted the new retirement plan or a 3% pay increase.
There is one downside to the new plan — according to Harman, it will cost the city more money. For the 2020 fiscal year it is projected to cost an extra $90,000 and an extra $320,000 in the 2021 fiscal year, compared to the current budget for retirement benefits and expected payroll-related cost savings. Harman predicts there will be a deficit of $65,000 for the 2021 fiscal year.
“That deficit can be offset by collecting on outstanding money owed to the city, funding reductions and projected payroll savings,” Harman said. “The plan will provide financial security to retired city employees.”
It is unknown if there will be long-term savings to the city by switching to the new retirement plan. But Harmon expects that by keeping current employee turnover low, and in anticipation of older employees retiring in coming years, those costs could level off in the long run.
“No one works for the city to get rich,” Harmon said. “They work for the city to provide an honest living for themselves and their family, today and in the future.”
Wage increases for city workers have been frozen for two years. Harman hopes to do something for the employees and use the estimated remainder of the city budget to give Christmas bonuses, or as a contingency for any possible health insurance cost increases.
The new retirement plan is expected to go into effect for all city employees starting Dec. 1.
