Open auditions will be held Monday and May 19 for the Avenue Theatre's summer musical production, “Seven Brides for Seven Brothers,” at the theater, 307 Washington Ave. in West Plains.
Audition slots will be limited to five people at a time every 30 minutes to accommodate social distancing practices, and participants will be asked to arrive at their scheduled audition times.
Organizers ask participants to come prepared to sing one of the following songs: “Wonderful, Wonderful Day” for women and “Bless Your Beautiful Hide” for men. Both songs can be found on YouTube, iTunes and Spotify.
Everyone will also read excerpts from the script and learn a segment of choreography.
To schedule an audition time, go online to signupgenius.com/#!/showSignUp/9040b45adaf23a1f58-audition.
The production will be performed July 9 through 17. Rehearsals will begin June 1 and will mostly occur on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday evenings until closer to performance time.
College students and anyone who is interested but unable to attend auditions must contact the director Jordan Hall to make special arrangements for an audition opportunity.
Hall can be contacted at lordjhall87@gmail.com.
