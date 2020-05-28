Patricia Hubbard

Patricia Lynn Hubbard, 45, of Batesville, Ark., passed away on May 24, 2020, at her home in Batesville, Ark., surrounded by family and friends.
Pursuant to Patricia’s wishes, her remains were cremated and the ashes will be spread at a later date. Also, according to her wishes there will not be a memorial service.
Patricia was born Feb. 8, 1975 in Hannibal, Mo., to John and Rita Thrasher. Rita divorced and remarried Patricia’s stepfather Jack Bates in 1977. Patricia went to school at Koshkonong Elementary and High School where she ran on a state-qualifying cross country team her freshman year. She graduated in the Class of 1993.
She married Matt Hubbard on Jan. 12, 2020, in Thayer, Mo. She worked for Ozark Mountain Poultry in Batesville for several years and had her own business in Batesville for a short time.
Patricia was a loving mother, faithful companion and fervent animal lover. She would often sacrifice her own comfort for that of her friends, family and animals; a trait she acquired from her late mother, Rita Joy, who also opened her arms to those needing shelter and comfort. Patricia always did her best to mend bridges and never missed the opportunity to help anyone in need, many times through her business or by taking in dogs who would otherwise end up in shelters.
Tricia lived a fulfilling life as a mother, sister, wife and friend. She loved her furbabies more than most. In lieu of memorial services, Patricia requested that you celebrate her memory by donating to Home 2 Home Canine Orphanage, 2549 Hogan Road, Pacific, MO 63069 or your local animal shelter.
Patricia was preceded in death by her parents, maternal and paternal grandparents, and two step-grandsons Cooper and Mason Williams.
Patricia is survived by her loving husband Matt, sons Eric Keasler of Jonesboro, Ark., and Hunter Garrett of Batesville, Ark., sisters Jessica Moore and her husband Chris Moore of Mammoth Spring, Ark., and Jami Bates and her wife Emily Bates of Koshkonong, Mo., brothers Kristopher Bates and his wife Shelby Bates of West Plains, Mo., and Jackson Bates of Mammoth Spring, Ark., stepfather Jack Bates of Thayer, Mo., nieces Kori and Annabelle Moore of Mammoth Spring, Ark., and nephews Kristian and Jude Bates of West Plains and Trent Snyder of Redmond, Ore., and special niece Tamera Carter of Mason City, Iowa, stepchildren Cheyanne Hubbard, of Batesville, Ark., and Victoria and Eric Williams and their children Khloe, Aubrey, Raelynn and Swayze of Batesville, Ark. Also surviving are parents-in-law Donnie and Linda Hubbard of Batesville, Ark., and Sharon and Lamar Smith of Tiline, Ky.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.