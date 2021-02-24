Emma Danley

Emma Dell Danley, 85, of Paragould, passed away Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021 at the St. Bernards Hospice, Jonesboro.
She was born Sept. 20, 1935, the daughter of the late Harvey “Red” and Myrene Cooper at the family home in Beech Grove, Ark. Emma Dell grew up in the Beech Grove and Dixie communities.
She graduated in 1954 from Dixie High School and married the love of her life, James Edward Danley, later that fall.
Emma Dell retired from Kroger after 29 years at their Paragould location; however, most would say she did not get to fully retire until James retired from law enforcement. She took great pride in being a law officer’s wife and had a servant’s heart.
Emma Dell was a member of New Haven Baptist Church and loved her church family. She spent many years teaching various Children’s Sunday School Classes.
She loved her Lord, husband, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren very deeply. She enjoyed being with her family, taking her children and grandchildren on vacations and camping. She was an amazing cook who never met a stranger and loved to welcome family and friends into her home with open arms.
Emma Dell is survived by daughter Angela Smith and her husband Stan of West Plains, Mo.; son Jimmy Danley of Powhatan, Ark.; her grandchildren Amy Jernigan Horn and husband Brent, of Springdale, Ark., Jerrod Jernigan and wife Megan of Poplar Bluff, Mo., James Cordell Danley of Imboden, Ark., Landon Smith and fiancée Isabel Johnson of West Plains, Mo.; great-grandchildren Cooper Horn and Fayth Emma Horn of Springdale, Blake Jernigan and Emersyn Rae Jernigan of Poplar Bluff, Mo., and Avery Danley of Imboden; two brothers Wayne Cooper and David Cooper; seven sisters Bruxie Myshka, Imogene Curtis, Loretta Allen, Diane Allen, Sharon Hollis, Charlotte King, Debra Cooper; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; three brothers Kenneth Cooper, Larry Don Cooper and Tommy Vernon Cooper; and a great-grandson Jackson Cooper Danley.
Family visitation will be held from noon to 12:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 26, followed by an open visitation from 12:30 to 2 p.m. Her Going-Home Celebration will begin at 2 p.m. at Mitchell Funeral Home with Bro. Ron Pickney officiating. Burial will follow in Beech Grove Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Jimmy Danley, Jerrod Jernigan, Cord Danley, Landon Smith, Cooper Horn and Avery Danley. Honorary pallbearers will be Stan Smith, Brent Horn and Blake Jernigan.
