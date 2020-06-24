Walter Collins

Graveside services for Walter James Collins, 73, Pomona, Missouri, were held at Collins Cemetery, under the direction of Robertson-Drago Funeral Home.
Mr. Collins passed away at 2:04 p.m., Thursday, June 18, 2020, at Ozarks Medical Center.
He was born Feb. 8, 1947, at Siloam Springs, Mo. On Feb. 11, 1967, he was married at Willow Springs, Mo., to Brenda Thornton. Before his retirement, Mr. Collins worked as a machinist at Conway-Winter. Walter loved his family and grandkids; enjoyed coon hunting and was a St. Louis Cardinals fan.
He is survived by his wife Brenda Collins; one son James Bruce Collins; five grandchildren Zackary O’Laughlin, Skyler O’Laughlin, Thomas Collins, Striker Reif and Kursti Smith; three great-grandchildren Remington, Kennedy and Sophia; his mother Dorothy Allen; two brothers James Collins and Dwight Collins; and many extended family members.
His father Joe Collins, one daughter Lisa LeAnne Iverson, one brother and one sister preceded him in death.
Memorial contributions may be made to the family and may be left at or mailed to Robertson-Drago Funeral Home, 211 W. Main, West Plains, MO 65775. Online condolences may be left at www.robertsondrago.com
