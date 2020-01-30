A second suspect in the thefts of a tractor valued at $30,000, a 28-foot trailer and walnut logs from the U.S. Forest Service has been charged.
A warrant with a $10,000 bond has been issued for Jesse Dayton Morgan, 26, Kody Drive, on a count of stealing $25,000 or more and two counts of stealing $750 or more. Each charge is a felony.
Codefendant Elijah Todd Patterson, 31, Ross Lane, faces the same charges, along with altering or removing an identification number to deprive the owner, also a felony.
According to court documents, on Sept. 9, a 28-foot trailer was reported stolen from a farm off of Highway 14 in Howell County, a month later two Husqvarna chainsaws were reported stolen from a home in West Plains and, on Oct. 17, a Kubota 4740 loader tractor worth about $31,000 was taken from a farm off of County Road 4290.
Missouri State Highway Patrol Sgt. Casey Jadwin, who investigated the crime, reported two men were seen Oct. 25 off of County Road 5490 using the tractor to push the stolen trailer and a red Dodge flatbed truck from mud.
Once the pickup truck and trailer were freed from the mud, the driver of the Dodge, allegedly Patterson, fled the scene while Morgan fled into the woods.
Several walnut logs and a Husqvarna chainsaw matching the description of one that had been stolen reportedly fell off the trailer as the vehicle left the scene.
After Forest Service Agent Scott Heine arrived at the scene to investigate the theft of logs, Morgan reportedly came out of the nearby woods. According to Jadwin, Morgan and Patterson were known by law enforcement to be acquaintances at the time.
Heine reportedly interviewed a witness who identified the Dodge truck and provided a license plate number that indicated the truck was registered to Patterson’s parents.Patterson had been known to use the truck, Jadwin added.
As law enforcement recovered the tractor, a black trailer that had been painted green was seen abandoned off of Forest Service Road 764, near where the logs had been stolen. The VIN number had reportedly been ground off but the trailer’s owner was still able to identify it and the recovery of a partial number by patrol investigators was a match to the VIN number of the stolen trailer.
On Oct. 29, Howell County Sheriff’s Department investigator Will Riley discovered records showing Patterson had sold walnut logs to Midwest Walnut Co. in Willow Springs for about $2,500, and Patterson was reportedly seen on video surveillance footage driving the red Dodge pickup truck, pulling a trailer matching the stolen one.
Heine was also reportedly able to match cross section of a stump on forest service property with one of the logs sold to Midwest Walnut Co.
Patterson was arrested in November and released on $10,000 bail, according to court records. He was convicted of possession of a controlled substance in June 2018 on a 2016 charge. As a resutl, he was handed a three-year suspended imposition of sentence and three years of supervised probation by Judge Don Henry, since retired.
Patterson now faces probation violation on that conviction and current 37th Judicial Circuit Court Judge Steven Privette has recused himself from that case, citing his acquaintance with Patterson’s family, court records show.
Morgan was sentenced to four years in prison in May 2018 by Henry, convicted of resisting or interfering with an arrest. The charge stemmed from a run-in with police that ended with West Plains Police Officer Chris Barrett being dragged a short distance by Morgan’s vehicle as Morgan fled the scene of a traffic stop.
At the time of the stop, Morgan had an active warrant on a charge of probation violation out of Ozark County on a 2014 conviction of first-degree endangering the welfare of a child.
Morgan was reportedly found later that day in Brandsville, sitting in his parked vehicle behind the Brandsville Church of God, a loaded shotgun and rifle in the vehicle with him in violation of laws forbidding convicted felons to possess guns.
Court records show Morgan served 120 days of shock time on the Ozark County conviction, had his probation revoked after the Howell County conviction and was sentenced to four years in prison with a start date of May 9, 2018.
Court records also show a prison start date of May 21, 2018, on the Howell County conviction, but do not indicate when Morgan was released.
