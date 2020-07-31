Tony Foulk, of Birch Tree, is among the spring 2020 graduates of Southeast Missouri State University in Cape Girardeau.
Foulk graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with a major in accounting.
Updated: July 31, 2020 @ 2:41 pm
