Interment for Lawrence Wayne Hadley, 83, West Plains, Mo., will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, at Howell Memorial Park Cemetery.
Mr. Hadley passed away 7:53 a.m. Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, at Brooke Haven Healthcare.
He was born June 30, 1936, at Corning, Calif., to Lawrence Simon Hadley and Thelma Yost Hadley. His three sisters Jean, Celeste and Phyllis were all older than he, and he would tell you that being the youngest had its perks.
Lawrence graduated from Orlan Joint Union High School in 1955. He went to work in the grocery industry and joined the Army Reserves. He was honorably discharged in 1962.
Lawrence met and married the true love of his life, Joyce (Rowe) Willardson on June 28, 1985, at Reno, Nev. Together they built a large following in Yurika Foods and were married for 35 blissful years until Joyce’s passing on March 7, 2018. He was a wonderful person, a loving husband who missed his wife dearly, a wonderful father and will be greatly missed by all.
He is survived by his children Larry Hadley, Sheryl Allen, Larry Willardson, Ron Willardson and Jolene Whitlock, all of his grandchildren and great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
His parents, wife and three siblings preceded him in death.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertsondrago.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.