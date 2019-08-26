Col. Eric T. Olson, superintendent of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, encourages everyone to plan for a safe Labor Day weekend. It’s everyone’s responsibility to operate both vehicles and vessels safely and observe all Missouri laws, says Olsen.
In Missouri, 11 people died and 470 were injured in 1,048 traffic crashes over the 2018 Labor Day holiday. That means one person was killed or injured every 9.7 minutes. Of that total, troopers worked 257 traffic crashes, which included 119 injuries and seven of the fatalities over the 2018 Labor Day holiday.
Troopers arrested 113 people for driving while intoxicated during last year’s holiday weekend.
The 2019 counting period for the Labor Day holiday will be from 6 p.m. Friday through 11:59 p.m. Monday.
The patrol will participate in Operation C.A.R.E. (Crash Awareness & Reduction Effort) over the holiday weekend. Speed, inattention and impaired driving are leading causes of traffic crashes. Thus, all available troopers will patrol Missouri’s roads.
The Labor Day holiday is also a busy boating weekend. In 2018, there were seven boating crashes, including three injuries, but no fatalities. Troopers arrested 15 people for boating while intoxicated this time last year.
Marine enforcement troopers will work to make waterways safer during the long weekend. Missouri’s boaters are asked to remain alert for others, wear a life jacket and be courteous on the water. With more boats on the water, it is more important to pay attention when operating a vessel. Smaller vessels should yield to larger vessels.
Never operate a vessel while impaired; alcohol slows reaction time. Avoid overloading a boat with too many passengers and pay close attention to the boats nearby.
Check navigation lights before heading out at night, be sure to have spare bulbs on board and observe the nighttime speed limit of 30 mph on the water. Causing harm to another person or their property with an excessive boat wake may lead to enforcement action or civil liability.
The public is encouraged to call the patrol’s Emergency Report Line, 800-525-5555 or *55 on a mobile phone, if they witness criminal activity or experience an emergency. The emergency numbers work for both highway and water emergencies.
