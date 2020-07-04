What is it about hearing a rousing military march during a Fourth of July parade that inspires even the most cynical among us to straighten our spines a bit, lift up our chins, and think about the noblest and most uplifting aspects of our country and forgetting, at least for a moment, some of its failures?
Since it is right there in the name, it may seem obvious that a marching band has its origin in keeping groups of soldiers walking at the same speed by providing a drum beat to keep time to. That is typically two beats per second in four/four time, as opposed to three/four time, which is a waltz. Everyone knows you don’t waltz toward battle, but the practical origins of the march may have been lost in modern times on a performer or audience member focused on the thundering bass drum, the “oom-pah” of the tuba and the lilting call of the piccolo.
It may have even been lost on someone who spent two years of middle school and four years of high school in marching band. Someone who remembers to this day that the marching step is 22-and-a-half inches long. Maybe.
The dress military style uniforms donned by most high school and collegiate marching bands probably should have been a dead giveaway, too, with their stiff collars, white gloves, cording, shiny buttons, cummerbunds and contrasting colored stripes down the legs meant to show off synchronized stepping, or glaringly point out non-synchronized stepping as any band geek past or present will tell you. Or any marching band director past or present, for that matter.
Add a flag and rifle corps, maybe some glittery costumed dancers or baton twirlers and you have the half-time spectacle most are familiar with today, a far cry from it’s origins, but a great show and a lot of fun, plus a nod to the discipline it takes to play an instrument while walking in a coordinated manner with a hundred or other people.
So playing in a marching band started out as a grave and serious thing, a skeleton of drumbeats that over time was fleshed out and dressed up by some very talented and inspired composers. Bragging about military might and lifting the morale of soldiers through song is no new thing for any nation, and John Philip Sousa’s “Stars and Stripes Forever” should be recognizable to almost any American.
There are other military marches by other composers around the world, in different moods, but it is hard to deny the appeal of Sousa’s uplifting standard.
And here’s something else hypothetical band geek might not know: it has lyrics that match its patriotic heartbeat. The refrain is the part most will likely recognize, and often is the only part performed by U.S. military chorus groups.
So take a moment while taking in a parade or musical performance of a patriotic march this holiday weekend, and consider its evolution from battlefield necessity to soundtrack of national pride.
1.
Let martial note in triumph float,
And liberty extend its mighty hand
A flag appears, 'mid thund'rous cheers,
The banner of the western land.
The emblem of the brave and true,
Its folds protect no tyrant crew,
The red and white and starry blue,
Is freedom's shield and hope.
Other nations may deem their flags the best
And cheer them with fervid elation,
But the flag of the North and South and West
Is the flag of flags, the flag of Freedom's nation.
Refrain:
Hurrah for the flag of the free,
May it wave as our standard forever,
The gem of the land and the sea,
The banner of the right.
Let despots remember the day
When our fathers with mighty endeavor,
Proclaim'd as they march'd to the fray,
That by their might, and by their right,
It waves forever!
2.
Let eagle shriek from lofty peak,
The never ending watchword of our land.
Let summer breeze waft through the trees
The echo of the chorus grand.
Sing out for liberty and light,
Sing out for freedom and the right,
Sing out for Union and its might,
Oh, patriotic sons!
Other nations may deem their flags the best
And cheer them with fervid elation,
But the flag of the North and South and West
Is the flag of flags, the flag of Freedom's nation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.