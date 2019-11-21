The University of Missouri (MU) Howell County Extension office is taking nominations for the Howell County University of Missouri Extension Council through Nov. 29.
The council is the local link between county residents and the University of Missouri.
The job of a council member is to assist in the planning and executing of extension programs designed to improve the lives of Howell County citizens. As public officials, council members also administer the Howell County Extension budget ensuring the needs of their county are properly met.
“The Howell County Extension Council is seeking people from all walks of life who are interested in education and the progress of our community,” stated Council Chair Greg Brown. “Serving on the Extension Council is a great way to help make our community and county a better place to live.”
Candidates must be at least 18 years old and reside in Howell County. The Howell County election district is based on the county at large. Individuals interested in serving on the council may contact Stephanie Johnson, Community Engagement Specialist at 256-2391.
The Howell County Extension Council meets on the first Thursday of each month.
The University of Missouri Extension is a partnership between the University of Missouri campuses, Lincoln University, the National Institute for Food and Agriculture in the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the people of Missouri through their county extension council purposes.
MU Extension addresses a variety of needs falling under three broad categories including economic opportunities, educational excellence and healthy futures. All programs provided through the University of Missouri Extension center are research-based and therefore unbiased information.
The University of Missouri is a land-grant university which is a federally mandated mission designed to carry the benefits of university research across the state.
For more information on how to serve on the extension council and what is involved or for general information regarding services the Howell County Extension office offers contact the extension office at 256-2391 or howellco@missouri.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.