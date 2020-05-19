Graveside services for Nanoleve “Nana Lee” Jolliff, 93, West Plains, Mo., will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 23, 2020, at Jolliff Cemetery, under the direction of Robertson-Drago Funeral Home.
Mrs. Jolliff passed away at 2 a.m. Thursday, May 14, 2020, at West Vue Nursing Center.
She was born Aug. 27, 1926, at Bakersfield, Mo., to Alfred Fore and Mattie Roberts Fore Tiner. On Dec. 14, 1946, she was married at Salem, Ark., to Ralph Ira Jolliff, who preceded her in death on July 19, 1997. Before her retirement, Mrs. Jolliff worked at International Shoe Factory. She enjoyed gardening and flowers.
She is survived by two sons, Rick Jolliff and wife Sherri,and Billy Jolliff and wife Jamie, all of West Plains; six grandchildren Rick Jolliff Jr. and wife Melanie, Crista Kay Franks, Jaclyn Romans and husband Quinton, Kayla Cobb and husband Aaron, Justin Jolliff and wife Mandy and Katelyn Riley-Adamson and husband John; 11 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Her parents, husband, two sisters Maureen Fowler and Jo Lynn Wakefield, and two brothers-in-law Joe Fowler and Ted Wakefield preceded her in death.
Mrs. Jolliff will lie in state from 5 until 9 p.m. Friday, May 22, 2020, at Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to Jolliff Cemetery or Gideon Bible Society and may be left at or mailed to Robertson-Drago Funeral Home, 211 W. Main, West Plains, MO 65775. Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertsondrago.com.
