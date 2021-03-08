James Lee Reed was born April 26, 1941, to George Franklin Reed and Fay Hall Reed in Myrtle, Mo. He passed from this life in his home March 5, 2021, at 79 years old.
He is survived by his wife Elfa Rosalee Reed; a son Jarvis Lee Reed and wife Kelli; son-in-law Dean Bennett and wife Remona; grandson Derrick Bennett and wife Tricia and their daughters Katherine, Hailey and Karen; granddaughters Katelynn Adams and husband Brandon and their daughters Emmarie, Renleigh and Olivia LaRue, Sara Johnson and husband Jayden and their sons Jarron Reed and Cade, and Cassie Springer; Dale Lee Reed and wife Lee Ann and their son Chris Reed and wife Kelli, daughter Nicole Lafferty and husband Jason, and their children; other relatives; and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his daughter Karen LaRue Bennett and his parents, George and Fay Hall Reed.
James Lee and Rosalee were united in marriage on July 6, 1958, and were married over 62 years.
He was a preacher, dairy and livestock farmer, and businessman. He served as a little league coach, school board member, the moderator of the Cave Springs and Mo-Ark Free Will Baptist Associations, pastored several churches and was a political committeeman. He was a very hardworking and personally driven person that would always make time for those who needed a listening ear or advice. He was a thinker and truly wanted those he cared about to succeed.
James will truly be missed by his family and friends.
Funeral services for James Lee Reed will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, March 9, 2021, at the Carter Funeral Home Chapel in Thayer, Mo., with Jarvis Reed officiating.
The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday, March 8, 2021, at Carter Funeral Home in Thayer, Mo.
Burial will be on Tuesday, March 8, 2021, in Walnut Grove Cemetery in Dalton, Ark., near Myrtle, Mo., with services under the direction of Carter Funeral Home Inc. in Thayer, Mo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.