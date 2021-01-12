Ralph Ervin Walker, 82, of West Plains, Mo., entered the gates of heaven to walk streets of gold in the presence of his lord and savior Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. He passed peacefully in his home surrounded by loved ones. He was born on March 20, 1938 in Cabool, Mo., to Russell Leonard and Marchia (Collins) Walker.
Ralph was married to Dorothy Elizabeth Taber on Aug. 10, 1957, in Rover, Mo. To this union, they were blessed with three boys: Ervin, Dale, and Ricky. Ralph and Dorthy enjoyed 47 years of love before her passing Oct. 6, 2003.
He is preceded in death by his parents Russell and Marchia; his wife Dorothy; five brothers Robert Lee Walker, Leonard Ray Walker, Clifford Walker, Leroy Walker and Donnie Walker; three sisters Jewell Grace Walker, Freda Hunt and Edna Walker; two sisters-in-law Jenny Walker and Sally (Stevens) Walker; two nieces Debbie Babeon and Diane Walker-Kendall; two nephews Russell Walker and Larry Andrews.
He will be deeply missed by his three sons Ervin Walker and Dale Walker, both of Springfield, Mo., and Ricky Walker and wife Ashley of West Plains, Mo.; brother Dean Walker and wife Saundra of West Plains, Mo.; sister Shirley Andrews and significant other JR Ellison of Peace Valley, Mo.; two grandchildren Taber and Brynlee Walker, of West Plains, Mo.; several nieces and nephews; and special friend Charlene Wharton and family.
In 1969, Ralph started driving a fertilizer truck for Richards Brothers and continued driving for 38 years and retired in 2007. After retirement, he spent a lot of his time driving cars for local auto dealerships. He was also a known and trusted landlord for many local residence.
Ralph was a member of the First Missionary Baptist Church, in Pottersville, Mo., where he enjoyed playing his guitar and singing. He was often found meeting family and friends for coffee at several area restaurants. Ralph especially loved spending time with his grandchildren.
Graveside services will be scheduled at a later date.
