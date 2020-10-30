Judith DeShazo

Graveside services for Judith Kay DeShazo, 76, West Plains, Mo., will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, at Howell Valley Cemetery under the direction of Robertson-Drago Funeral Home.
Mrs. DeShazo passed away at 11:02 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, at her home.
She was born Dec. 9, 1943, at Springfield, Mo., to James Bruce Akridge and Helen Akridge. Judith graduated in 1965 from Missouri State University - Springfield with a Bachelor of Science degree in Education and was a member of Sigma Kappa Sorority. She taught school for more than 30 years, many of those at Glenwood.
She is survived by her husband Patrick Timothy (Tim) DeShazo, West Plains; two daughters Lori DeShazo and Jennifer Burtrum and husband Robert, all of West Plains; three grandchildren Bo Burtrum, West Plains, Hunter Burtrum, Springfield, Mo., and McKenzie Burtrum, Springfield, Mo.; and many nieces and nephews.
Her parents, stepmother Mary Jane Akridge, one son Patrick Timothy (Timmy) DeShazo Jr., two aunts Ruth Hayes and Sarah (Snookie) Herbert preceded her in death.
Memorial contributions may be made to Leukemia Society and may be left at or mailed to Robertson-Drago Funeral Home, 211 West Main, West Plains, MO 65775.
