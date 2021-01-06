Lyndall Kuk 

Graveside services for Lyndall Kay Kuk, 71, Caulfield, Mo., will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at Baptist Hill Cemetery, under the direction of Robertson-Drago Funeral Home.
Mrs. Kuk passed away at 11:48 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, at her home.
She was born May 20, 1949, at Elijah, Mo., to Sherman Ellison and Ruth Felma Halford Ellison. Lyndall attended school at Bakersfield, Mo.
On July 27, 1968, she was married at Egypt Grove, Mo., to James Michael Kuk, who preceded her in death on April 11, 2008; together they raised three sons.
Lyndall was a hard worker and though she had a variety of jobs, her most beloved work was that of homemaker and mother. She loved to garden and watch her birds with her companions of many years — Bambi and Missy. She is survived by three sons Kenneth Kuk and wife Liz, Caulfield, Mo., Keith Kuk and wife Vicki, Salem, Ark., and Kevin Kuk and wife Anne, Bakersfield, Mo.; 10 grandchildren Michael, Lynsey, Mikey, Brandan, Kelsey, Danielle, Keegan, Abby, Samantha and Jordan; 17 great-grandchildren; two brothers Donald Ellison and wife Georgia, and Dennis Ellison and wife Laura; and several nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, one sister Rosa Lee Burr, brother-in-law Clay Burr and one nephew Dakota Ellison.
Visitation service were held from 6 until 8 p.m. Tuesday at Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to Baptist Hill Cemetery and may be left at or mailed to Robertson-Drago Funeral Home, 211 West Main St., West Plains, MO 65775. Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertsondrago.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.