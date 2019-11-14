An amended budget up for approval during Monday’s West Plains City Council meeting includes about $140,000 for city employees to receive Christmas bonuses this year.
During a special city council work session, Financial Director Todd Harman presented the amended city operations and utilities budget for the 2020 fiscal year. The amendments include the bonuses Harman had said previously he hoped the city would have funds to support.
Christmas bonuses for permanent part-time employees will be $200, or about $150 after tax, said Harman. Full-time employees hired after Oct. 1 will get $300, or about $250 after tax, and those hired before Oct. 1 will get $600, or about $500 after tax.
Harman had previously said he hoped to be able to use funds to do something for the city’s employees in light of a two-year wage freeze. He made those comments in August, when the city adopted a new retirement plan with improved benefits to reduce staff turnover. That plan takes effect Dec. 1.
The city is also spending $40,000 for a comprehensive study by a third party regarding compensation of city employees.
Among the items on the amended budget, $202,366 is set aside for the demolition of the Parkside House in Butler Children’s Park, and starting construction of a splash pad and all-inclusive playground in its place.
Demolition of the building cannot proceed until a judge lifts a temporary restraining order keeping the house in place. A court hearing on the issue is scheduled for Dec. 5.
City Administrator Tom Stehn said people who feel there is reason to dispute Nov. 5 election results will have until Dec. 8 to challenge them. Stehn also told the Quill the city has not applied for a Land and Wildlife Conservation Fund grant to help offset the cost of the Butler Children’s Park renovations. The application period has not yet opened for 2020.
Harman told the city council that operations will end the fiscal year with net positive balance, with more than $240,000 in revenues over expenditures and unrestricted net cash will be more than $3.5 million.
According to Harman, those funds will go toward covering expected increases in spending for the 2021 fiscal year as the city plans to buy a new fire truck and police cars and make improvements to communication infrastructure, including city-offered broadband internet service and police dispatch. All in all, those costs are expected to be close to $1 million.
However, Harman said, most of those expenses will be offset by expected income from the capital improvement sales tax. He added expenditures are projected to go down to around $569,627 for the 2023 fiscal year.
Council members also heard from Harman that the utility department would end the 2020 fiscal year in the red, with about $325,482 in expenditures over revenues. However, he said city utilities will end the 2020 fiscal year with over $13 million in unrestricted net cash that has built up over the years to help pay for expected infrastructure improvements.
One example of such improvements, he said, is a new substation on County Road 6680 to replace the obsolete Washington Avenue substation, the oldest in the city. That substation has been in use since 1931, according to Public Works Director Jeff Hanshaw.
The new substation and power lines are expected to go online in spring 2022 at a total cost over $20 million. Hanshaw said the new facility will greatly improve reliability and efficiency of the city’s electrical services.
During the 2017 flood the Washington Avenue substation was underwater and power for much of the city was knocked out. The new substation is being built on high ground.
The city council plans to formally approve the work session items during its regular city council meeting at 5:30 p.m. Monday in council chambers at West Plains City Hall.
