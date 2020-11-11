Graveside services for Reba Vaughan McGinnis, 92, West Plains, Mo., will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, at Free Union Cemetery under the direction of Robertson-Drago Funeral Home.
Mrs. McGinnis passed away at 3:56 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, at Ozarks Medical Center.
She was born Jan. 17, 1928, at Gamaliel, Ark., to Carl Wells and Rachael Hathcock Wells. On May 27, 1949, she was married at Bakersfield, Mo., to Cletus Vaughan, who preceded her in death on April 21, 1994. Together they operated C.W. Vaughan Store for over 40 years.
On Jan. 12, 1999, she was married to Marlin McGinnis, who preceded her in death on Oct. 8, 2012.
Reba was a woman of faith; she played the piano at First Baptist Church of Bakersfield for many years. She loved to spend time with family and friends.
She is survived by special nephew Brent Lidgard and wife Denise and their children Kegun, Brayden and Makenzie; special niece Gayla Alexander and husband Fred; special nephew Jason; extended family Wayne Wells and wife Yvonne, Ronnie Hathcock and Derek, Megan, Matt and Ryan, Linda and Bob Curtis and Lisa Johann; and sister-in-law You’vah Schafer.
Her parents, husbands, two brothers J. B. Wells and Clifford Hathcock, and two nieces Patti Hathcock and Debbie Wells preceded her in death.
Mrs. McGinnis will lie in state from 5 until 9 p.m. Thursday at Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to The Gideon Bible Society and may be left at or mailed to Robertson-Drago Funeral Home, 211 West Main, West Plains, MO 65775. Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertsondrago.com.
