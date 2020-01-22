The Howell County University of Missouri Extension Center, 1376 Bill Virdon Blvd. in West Plains, will host a free industrial hemp production workshop from 1 to 4 p.m Feb. 6.
Speakers from the Missouri Department of Agriculture and MU will present an overview of regulations, how to apply to grow industrial hemp, agronomic practices, and budgeting.
Recent changes in federal and state laws have created renewed interest in growing hemp for fiber, grain and CBD oil, says MU Extension field specialist in agronomy Sarah Kenyon. CBD oil is a compound, extracted from cannabis plants that does not produce a high and is often sold as a dietary supplement or included in creams and other personal care products.
Industrial hemp was once a major fiber crop in Missouri, but production declined due to competition from other crops and increasing regulation of cannabis. The federal Controlled Substance Act of 1970 made it illegal to produce any form of the cannabis plant.
Producers who want to grow industrial hemp in Missouri must submit a written application and parcel maps to the Missouri Department of Agriculture. Growers also must complete a criminal history fingerprint background check within 30 days of application.
Application forms are available at agriculture.mo.gov/plants/industrial-hemp.
Kenyon says interested individuals should attend this workshop to learn more.
To register for the workshop, contact Howell County MU Extension Center at 256-2391 or sign up online at howellco.missouri.edu.
