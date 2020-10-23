Lee Olen Tackitt, 87, Howard's Ridge, Mo., passed away at 6:07 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, at Baxter Regional Medical Center, Mtn. Home, Ark.
Mr. Tackitt was born Aug. 2, 1933, at Elijah, Mo., to Willis Marion Tackitt and Martha Hill Tackitt. On Oct. 23, 1987, he was married at Bull Head City, Ariz. to Edith White. Mr. Tackitt was a farmer, boilermaker, longtime musician and colonel of the National Trail Riders Association. He was a member of the Clarks Ridge Church of Christ.
He is survived by his wife Edith Tackitt, Howard's Ridge, Mo.; four children Leland Tackitt, West Plains, Mo., Keith Tackitt and wife Brenda, Springfield, Mo., Kevin Tackitt and wife Madonna, West Plains, Mo., and Lisa Bownds and husband David, Pordon, Texas; his blended family Gean Leisey and husband Steve, Cotter, Ark., Theresa Green and husband Frank, Kennett Square, Penn., and Christine Plymale and husband Dave, Harrison, Ark.; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; one brother Billy Joe Tackitt and wife Patsy, Caulfield, Mo.; two sisters Blanche Langston-Harden, Caulfield, Mo., and Myrtle Hensley, Elijah, Mo.; and several nieces and nephews.
His parents; two sons Rick Philpott and Robert Philpott; three grandchildren L. J. Tackitt, Bahlie Blevins and Stacie Crow; one brother, J. B. Tackitt; and six sisters, Jewell Tackitt, Snowie Spoon, Esther Langston, Katherine Tackitt, Dorris Bonham and Pauline Bean, preceded him in death.
Interment in the Elijah Cemetery will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Fair Haven Children's Home or Paragould Children's Home and may be left at or mailed to Robertson-Drago Funeral Home, 211 West Main, West Plains, MO 65775. Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertsondrago.com.
