A celebration of life service for Edna Nadine Cox, Nadine, or best known as Granny Lou, 93, West Plains, Missouri, will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, in the Rose Chapel at Robertson-Drago Funeral Home.
Nadine passed away at 5:16 a.m., Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, at her home.
She was born Jan. 5, 1927, at Enid, Okla., to Harry Smith and Belle McCart Smith. On Sept. 22, 1942, she was married at West Plains to Russell Cox, who preceded her in death July 28, 2015. To this union, two children were born: Beverly Duggins of West Plains and Howard Cox of Seneca, S.C.
She was an active member of First General Baptist Church of West Plains until her health prevented her from attending. Nadine loved to sing duets at church with her daughter Beverly. She was very proud to be a lifetime member of Capital Regional Medical Foundation of volunteers in Jefferson City, Mo., where she and Russell volunteered for 22 years. Nadine never met a stranger and was loved by all who knew her. Anytime a grandchild stopped by to give Granny Lou a hug, her day was made.
She is survived by her daughter Beverly Duggins and husband Johnnie; her son Howard Cox and wife Connie; three grandsons Shaun Duggins and wife Andrea, West Plains, and David Cox and wife Jessica, and Michael Cox and wife Chrissy, Anderson, S.C.; 13 great-grandchildren Taylor, Tyler, Macie, Mia and Tayt Duggins of West Plains, Sophia, Kellet, Nathan, Richard, Mary-Eva-Nadine, Mattie-Miller, Whit and Catron Cox of South Carolina; one great-great-granddaughter Mavery Lou Duggins, West Plains; one sister Norma Jackson; brother-in-law Harold Bennett; sister-in-law Mary Ann Feldman; and a host of nieces and nephews that she loved very much.
Her parents, husband and two sisters Geraldine Holbert and Faye Bennett preceded her in death.
Visitation will be held from 10 until 11 a.m. Wednesday, at Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. Burial will be in the Howell Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Beyond Type 1 Juvenile Diabetes Research or Hospice Compassus and may be left at Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertsondrago.com.
