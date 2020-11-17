In its Friday report, the Howell County Health Department announced the confirmation of 29 more COVID-19 cases, bringing the cumulative total to 2,104, of which 1780are known to be active.
The 14-day positivity rate is 32.43%, up 2.7% from a week prior. Public health officials say a 5% positive test rate is ideal for controlling the spread of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19.
Eight Howell County residents are hospitalized for treatment of complications relating to the disease, and no new deaths were reported. In the two weeks that have transpired since Oct. 30, the numbers of current COVID-related hospitalizations and deaths have each increased by seven, and the number active cases has decreased by 12.
As of Friday’s report, almost halfway through the month of November, 315 cases had been confirmed: 154 (49%) in West Plains, 95 (30%) in Mtn. View and 34 (11%) in Willow Springs. The remaining 32 (1%) were counted in smaller communities.
In comparison, 990 cases were reported for the county in October, with 615 (62%) in West Plains, 174 (18%) in Willow Springs, 130 (13%) in Mtn. View and 71 (7%) in smaller communities.
To date, 1,335 of the county’s cases (63%) have been reported in West Plains, 297 (14%) in Mtn. View, 285 (13.5%) in Willow Springs and 184 (9%) in smaller communities.
•
In multiple reports issued over the course of last week, Texas County Health Department officials reported 122 cases of coronavirus infection confirmed between Nov. 7 and Friday.
Currently, there are 75 cases known to be active, with three county residents hospitalized with complications from COVID-19.
Metrics posted by the health department show that an average of 13 cases are reported daily, as of Friday, and the county’s number of new cases per 100,000 people, 354, is lower than the statewide number, 427.
A 39.1% seven-day positivity rate is reported in that county, and the overall rate is 14.36%.
•
In Wright County, officials reported 38 more residents tested positive for COVID-19 last week. The reports were issued on Nov. 10, when 15 cases were reported, and Saturday, when 23 new cases were announced.
The county’s total to date is 686, as of Saturday, with 38 currently known to be active and six hospitalized. Fourteen deaths have been attributed to the disease to date.
The overall test positivity rate for the county is 12.55% and the estimated 14-day positivity rate is 27.49%.
MISSOURI
Total COVID-19 cases: 243,169.
Change from last report: Up 22,401.
35,000+: St. Louis County.
10,000-19,999: Greene, Jackson, Kansas City, St. Charles, St. Louis City.
5,000-9,999: Boone, Cole, Jefferson.
1,000-4,999: Barry, Buchanan, Butler, Callaway, Camden, Cape Girardeau, Cass, Christian, Clay, Cooper, Dunklin, Franklin, Howell, Jasper, Johnson, Joplin, Laclede, Lafayette, Lawrence, Lincoln, Marion, McDonald, Miller, Moniteau, New Madrid, Newton, Nodaway, Perry, Pettis, Phelps, Platte, Polk, Pulaski, Saline, Scott, St. Francois, Stoddard, Taney, Washington, Webster.
500-999: Adair, Andrew, Audrain, Barton, Benton, Bollinger, Clinton, Crawford, Dallas, Henry, Livingston, Madison, Mississippi, Morgan, Osage, Pemiscot, Pike, Randolph, Ray, Ste. Genevieve, Stone, Texas, Vernon, Warren, Wright.
100-499: Atchison, Bates, Caldwell, Carroll, Carter, Cedar, Chariton, Clark, Dade, Daviess, DeKalb, Dent, Douglas, Gasconade, Gentry, Grundy, Harrison, Hickory, Holt, Howard, Iron, Knox, Lewis, Linn, Macon, Maries, Monroe, Montgomery, Oregon, Ozark, Ralls, Reynolds, Ripley, Schuyler, Scotland, Shannon, Shelby, St. Clair, Sullivan, Wayne.
Under 100: Mercer, Putnam, Worth.
Deaths: 3,386.
Change from last report: Up 27.
ARKANSAS
Total COVID-19 cases: 134,348.
Change from last report: Up 4,030.
10,000+: Benton, Washington, Pulaski.
5,000-9,999: Craighead, Sebastian.
1,000-4,999: Baxter, Boone, Carroll, Chicot, Crawford, Crittenden, Faulkner, Garland, Greene, Hot Spring, Independence, Jackson, Jefferson, Johnson, Lawrence, Lee, Lincoln, Lonoke, Miller, Mississippi, Poinsett, Pope, Saline, Sevier, St. Francis, Union, White, Yell.
500-999: Arkansas, Ashley, Clark, Clay, Cleburne, Columbia, Conway, Cross, Drew. Franklin, Hempstead, Howard, Izard, Little River, Logan, Madison, Ouachita, Phillips, Polk, Randolph, Sharp.
Under 500: Bradley, Calhoun Cleveland, Dallas, Desha, Fulton, Grant, Lafayette, Marion, Monroe, Montgomery, Nevada, Newton, Perry, Pike, Prairie, Scott, Searcy, Stone, Van Buren, Woodruff.
Deaths: 2,225.
Change from last report: Up 77.
Source: Local health departments and state COVID-19 dashboards.
