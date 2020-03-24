Due to concerns regarding the spread of COVID-19, Ozark Independent Living officials have announced the agency is closed to the general public.
The closure took effect Friday. According to Marketing Specialist Terry Hampton, staff will continue to work at the facility and phone calls will be answered or returned if messages are left.
Attendants who need to drop off timesheets or anyone needing to leave any paperwork may use the slot in the front door.
“We know that this will cause inconveniences. But we are making sure that services for our CDS consumers are not interrupted,” said Hampton. “Doing that safely, and within guidelines being instituted for social distancing to help insure the health of everyone in the community, is our main priority at this time.”
Hampton said that transportation services and new orders for adaptive phones through the TAP telephone program are suspended until further notice. The annual at show featuring seniors and artist with disabilities, scheduled for May 21 to May 31 is still scheduled as planned, though Hampton added that could be reassessed as time draws closer.
“We serve elders and individuals with disabilities who are in the highest of risk categories with regard to their health,” she said. “The guidelines for how to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 are well-publicized, so please do what is being asked by health officials. We all have to do our best to protect the most vulnerable members of our communities.”
For more information call 257-0038 or 256-8714.
