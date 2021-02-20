Opal Pierce, a longtime resident of Willow Springs, passed away Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, while at Willow Care Nursing Home. She was born March 4, 1926, in Hebron, Mo., to Riley and Mary Lora (Tooley) Gilbert and was 94 years old.
Growing up, Opal attended the Little Zion Elementary School, later going on to attend Cabool High School. She did not get the opportunity to graduate from high school, in order to help run her parents’ community feed store and gas station.
She married Earl Pierce on Jan. 20, 1944, in Arkansas and together, they both later obtained their GED. She worked at the Curtis Department Store, Hillbilly Junction and Duff Furniture Store.
Growing up, Opal attended Big Springs Church where her family was actively involved. In later years, she was a faithful member of the First Baptist Church in Willow Springs where she taught Sunday School.
When she was not working, she loved to sew and was well known as an accomplished seamstress. She also enjoyed crocheting afghans, reading, working crossword puzzles and cooking. She will be dearly missed by her family, her friends and all who knew her.
Opal was preceded in death by her parents Mary and Riley Gilbert, her husband Earl Pierce, her daughter Mary Gray, her son Jay Pierce and four brothers Olen, Howard, Raymond and Leo.
She is survived by her daughter Marcia Hubbard; her sisters Josie McDowell and Lucille Hale; three grandchildren Tiffany Hubbard, Tim Hubbard and his wife Rachel, and Matthew Hubbard; and two great grandchildren Timothy Hubbard and Alyssa Rose Hubbard.
In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations in Opal’s memory to be made to the First Baptist Church for their Benevolence Fund and may be left at either the funeral home or the church.
A family night/visitation for Opal will be held from 4-6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, at Willow Funeral Home LLC. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, at the Willow Springs City Cemetery with Pastor Joel Hinds officiating.
The family respectfully requests that everyone attending to please wear a mask. Arrangements are under the direction of Willow Funeral Home LLC. Online condolences may be left at www.willowspringsfuneralhome.com.
