The city of West Plains will recognize Halloween on Thursday.
City officials recommend trick-or-treating between the hours of 4 and 8 p.m. and remind motorists to travel with caution and “watch out for all little ghosts and goblins.”
The National Weather Service anticipates wet and cold weather that day, calling for a 60% chance of rain during the day, most likely before 1 p.m. In the evening, the forecast shows a chance of rain and snow before 9 p.m., then a chance of snow between 9 p.m. and 1 a.m.
The daytime high is expected to be around 44 degrees, and the nighttime low, around 25 degrees.
