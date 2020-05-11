A homicide suspect in the Saturday night shooting death of a Dora resident has been charged in Ozark County with first-degree murder, armed criminal action and first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle.
The body of Devon Massey, 22, was found at about 3 a.m. Sunday morning just off of the road on County Road 195 near Dora; he appeared to have died from a single gunshot wound to the center of his chest, according to documents submitted to prosecutors.
Allen Robie Shafer, 32, was reportedly arrested at about 6:25 a.m. Sunday in West Plains by officers with the West Plains Police Department. Court documents list Shafer as a resident of Chipley, Fla., but police department records previously published in the Quill list his address in West Plains.
Ozark County Deputy Winston Collins reported the sheriff’s department received a call at about 9:12 p.m. Saturday regarding a person who had been shot near County Road 192 and County Road 195 in Dora.
Officers were searching the area when a call to law enforcement came about 20 minutes later, during which Shafer reportedly identified himself and said he had shot a man during an altercation, and told them he had left the scene in a vehicle he had abandoned, was walking on county roads and couldn’t pinpoint his location.
According to statements from Shafer and another person present during the incident, it allegedly happened while Shafer, Massey and the third person were riding in a vehicle on County Road 195. The vehicle reportedly involved in the incident was registered to a relative of Massey’s, and was entered into law enforcement databases as stolen.
At about 11 p.m. deputies began tracking Shafer’s cell phone, first showing a location of West Plains, then locations of Mammoth Spring, Ark., and U.S. 63 near Cabool. When Shafer was arrested in West Plains, he was reportedly in possession of the vehicle registered to Massey’s relative, with a .380-caliber semi-automatic pistol in plain view in the vehicle.
The vehicle was impounded and transported to the Ozark County Sheriff’s Department and the firearm was entered into evidence. In his statement to prosecutors, Collins reported Shafer has had multiple felony arrests in several states and has been convicted of felony crimes in Florida.
Shafer is held without bail, according to court records.
