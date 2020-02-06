The Greater West Plains Area Chamber of Commerce Business of the Month for February is Century 21 Ozark Hills Realty Inc., 1701 Porter Wagoner Boulevard, open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, with agents on call seven days a week.
The real estate office is staffed by co-owner and broker Jerry Hall; co-owner Brian Rackley; realtor associates Pam Cochran, Diane Spurlock, Kory Taylor, Rodney Hamby Jr. and Dylan Leroy; and broker and office manager Rusty Pyatt.
Century 21 Ozark Hills Realty, Inc., is committed to delivering results that exceed expectations, Pyatt said. “Our talented team of eight real estate professionals are ready to serve your real estate needs throughout southern Missouri and northern Arkansas.
“We are on a mission to defy mediocrity and deliver extraordinary experiences and stand ready to help you achieve your real estate dreams and goals, whether you are looking to buy or sell a home, or build an exciting career in real estate.”
Century 21 Ozark Hills Realty aims to offer the personal customer service one would expect from a small office, with the prestige and experience of a nationally known real estate company.
“Our goal is to provide the most competent and quality service available, while promoting our commitment to honesty, integrity and trustworthiness,” added Pyatt. “We are a leader in our field and have used this approach since 1977 to ensure our customers needs are in the forefront of each business decision.”
The real estate office has served the West Plains area since 1977, with the first office located at 1822 Porter Wagoner Blvd.
Century 21 has received the JD Power award for Overall Customer Satisfaction for three years in a row and is a proud member of the National Association of Realtors and the Missouri Association of Realtors.
Many team members of Century 21 Ozark Hills Realty Inc., have received annual local real estate achievement awards and Century 21 corporate achievement awards.
All agents are members of the West Plains Board of Realtors and three agents serve as directors. The company has agents active with the Kiwanis of West Plains, Missouri State University-West Plains, the West Plains Chamber of Commerce and other civic organizations.
“Century 21 Ozark Hills Realty Inc., is actively broadening our service area and increasing our market presence in southern Missouri and northern Arkansas with a focus on customer service, professionalism and a relentless pursuit of honestly and integrity,” said Pyatt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.