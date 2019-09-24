The Richards R-5 Foundation invites the community to compete in Trick or Trivia, a fundraiser event at 6 p.m. Oct. 11 to benefit the foundation, which is currently raising funds to purchase 30 Chromebooks for the third and fourth grades.
The competition will take place in the Bunch Gym at Richards School. The cost is $80 per table/team of eight. Participants must be at least 12 years old.
Halloween costumes are encouraged and each team is asked to bring a carved pumpkin to serve as a table centerpiece.
Winners will receive trophies from the Richards Art Club for best pumpkin centerpiece, best costume and top overall score.
Concessions will be available for purchase, and childcare will be offered for players with children younger than 12.
Teams must reserve their tables by Oct. 4, but those who register by this Friday will be entered into a drawing for a beauty basket from Nailed It! salon. Businesses are also encouraged to sponsor a team for employees to participate.
For information about childcare or the event, or to reserve a table email richardsfoundationr5@gmail.com or message @richardsr5foundation on Facebook.
