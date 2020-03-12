A St. Patrick’s Day dinner will be held at 5 p.m. March 28 at the West Plains Senior Center, 416 E. Main St. Cost is $8 in advance and $10 at the door. All are invited and proceeds will go the senior center.
Chicken, seasoned green beans, mashed potatoes and gravy, hot rolls, cherry cheesecake and a drink will be served.
There will be a silent auction, a 50/50 drawing and door prizes, along with fun, food and friends.
