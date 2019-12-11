All patrons of Public Water Supply District 2 from the Junction Hill System must boil their water until further notice, announces Water Operator Robert Hatley.
The order, effective Wednesday morning, was issued because of an emergency leak repair and affects patrons of the Junction Hill System on County Road 8040 from U.S. 160 to County Road 8970 and County Road 8970 north and south of County Road 8040.
Anytime pressures drop below 20 psi, it could cause possible water contamination, requiring the need for everyone to boil their water, explained Hatley. The advisory does not include patrons in the area southwest of West Plains or patrons of the Brandsville system.
Water must be boiled until further notice, until after samples have been tested and safe results are received from the Department of Natural Resources (DNR). Water must be boiled anytime repairs are made and the system must be sampled and tested safe by the lab at DNR before officials know if the water is safe to drink, said Hatley.
To ensure the safety of the water, customers should boil water vigorously for three minutes prior to use for cooking or drinking. Customers also can disinfect food contact surfaces such as dishes by immersing them for at least one minute in clean water containing at least 50 parts per million (ppm) free chlorine.
Adding a teaspoon of unscented household chlorine bleach to each gallon of water should result in a solution with more than 50 parts per million (ppm) free chlorine, provided the water is free of hydrogen sulfide and significant levels of dissolved metallic and organic compounds.
For more information, contact Hatley at the district’s office, 256-8871.
